Extraordinary Fashion - CO.CO & Shenkar College pair up for a fab collab

Fashion enthusiasts listen up: February 22nd will be the official launch date of the joint design venture by the CO.CO fashion brand and students of the Fashion Design Department at Shenkar College.

For some time now, students in their third year at Shenkar have been participating in a special course titled "Extraordinary" under the guidance of Idit Barak and Anna Solo. The course examines the gap between conceptual design that is part of the academic world and the 'real world', where the designer must have a dialogue with the clients about ideas, wishes and dreams.

During the course, 16 students created two designs. One that is ‘Extraordinary’ – free of any external considerations, whereby the design is true only to the student’s creative mind. And another that is more down to earth, which is created while taking into consideration the needs of the client, but still keeping the designer's basic character.

The first stage of the project presented the painted sketches of the students on CO.CO.’s website - Http://collectivecollection.co m/voting. Now, from February 19th to March 2nd, the audience will be able to see the actual designs photographed on models on the website. The designs will be available for pre-order and only the amount of pre-orders of a specific design will determine if the garment will go into production or not.

See anything you like? Now's your chance to pre-order HERE and give the student who made it a chance to be part of the big leagues. The price range of the items in this unique collection will be NIS 450-1300. Customers who pre-order will enjoy a 30-40% discount, and as customary at CO.CO., students will receive a percentage of sales of their designs.

The designs will be showcased to the public at the CO.CO. fashion house on February 22-26 at 7 Kehilat Salonilki St, Tel Aviv. Sun-Thu 10:00-19:00, Fri 10:00-14:00.