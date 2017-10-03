Fashion favorites from around the world at the TLV Fashion Mall

Find all the best brands in one place and explore the latest trends from the most popular international stores

COS

Walking into COS, you will find yourself lost between the racks of colorful, yet minimalist designs. The chic brand offers reinvented classics and wardrobe essentials for men, women, and kids that are built to last.

© PR

ZARA

Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of ripped jeans, trendy shoes, or a chic blouse, Zara has it all. You can find edgy and sophisticated clothing for children, men, and women that’s perfect for any occasion or season.

H&M

H&M is internationally acclaimed for its extensive line featuring basic, trendy pieces, and great accessories, beach and swimwear. H&M collaborates with famous designers, so you’re always getting the best looks at affordable prices!

Mango

With styles for women, men, kids, and babies, you’ll find relaxed silhouettes and fun prints alongside basics that will keep you hip on the streets and fashionable on the sandy shores.

American Eagle

American Eagle is full of young, vibrant, carefree, casual, and stylish clothing. Get the best cut-offs, sundresses, tanks, and sunglasses to put together the ultimate look. Here you’ll find the perfect pair of low-rise jeans to match with polo shirts, graphic tees and other essentials to complete your look.

Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear is for the daring soul, known for their originality. With new and refreshing options, Pull & Bear offers comfortable and easy-to-wear clothing with unique, bold, and international influences for both men and women. The place to shop for stylish pieces that won’t break the bank.

© PR

Castro

Castro is one of the most popular brands in Israel, showcasing a wide variety of options for eclectic fashion from women’s dresses, tops, and trousers to men’s stylish wear and even children’s apparel. Castro is approachable for people of all ages, and provides styles that fit every mood and vibe from energetic and colorful, to urban and sexy.

Forever 21

You don’t have to be 21 to roam the rooms of this well-loved store. Forever 21 is always fully-stocked with all types of trends, from sporty chic and bohemian trends, basics, jackets, workout clothes, even a plus size section, and accessories throughout the store!

Fox

Fox is an Israeli-based fast fashion chain that has become synonymous with basics. This store provides all types of t-shirts, as well as pants, jeans, dresses, and loungewear.

© Guy Kushi & Yariv Fien

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti is an urban, cosmopolitan, and independent fashion line for men and women. Their styles are unique and clean with a touch of classy and casual, making great everyday essentials!

Bershka

Bershka is a Spanish brand that showcases colorful and trendy items aimed at the young, adventurous shopper who is always in tune with the latest trends, music, social networks, and technologies. With all-round affordable prices and bold prints, Bershka is both edgy and fashionable while remaining flawlessly up-to-date.

Renuar

One of Israel’s most popular brands for high quality men and women's clothing, Renuar manages to provide a wide variety of styles and accessories at different price points. Keeping up with the changing climate and style of Israel, while still being on top of the current trends.

Nike

Nike leads the world as one of the most popular sports brands. Offering activewear, footwear, and accessories that innovate and inspire athletes or anyone who likes to workout. Nike has become an urban street style symbol around the world with the hottest sportswear and an incredibly vibrant selection of running shoes!

Under Armour

Need some more workout wear? Stop by Under Armour and discover a bold and creative selection including sport bras, pants, shoes and more. Its fit-centric technology and performance gear - which comes with built-in sunblock - keeps you stylish and protected on even the hottest days. This is workout wear fit for the modern age.

TLV Fashion Mall Carlebach St 4, Tel Aviv