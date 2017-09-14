Feel the rhythm, feel the bee-t: where to party this Rosh Hashanah

We've rounded up all the parties and events to hit up this Rosh Hashanah into one concise list

Three days of Rosh Hashanah parties @ Teder

As part of its traditional celebration, a wide-ranging festival will be held in the Teder plaza, including award-winning entertainment booths, live performances (Boom-Pam, Victoria Hanna, etc.), concerts, performances, and even a rubber man(?)

© Ariel Efron

Thu, Sept 21-Sun, Sept 23, from noon to night. Admission is free. 9 Jaffa Rd, Tel Aviv.

Base @ Passage

Base Center lands at a party full of bass, rap, and hip-hop music. Spinning: Juvi, Bass.Canp Crew, Kabookiz, Tetrix Bass B2B Dubhead.

Wed, Sept 20, 22:30. 94 Allenby, Tel Aviv. Free entrance until 23:00, NIS 40 until midnight.

Pillow fight!

Admit that all you really want on Rosh Hashanah is to unload the tension from your family holiday meal on the heads of passersby. Now you can do it, but only with a pillow. Well, that's something too.

© Shutterstock

Thu, Sept 21, 22:00. Free entrance. Location TBD. Further details HERE.

Chocolate Party @ The Duplex

The Duplex celebrates a sweet New Year with a chocolate party and reggae music, 4 spaces and DJ Kika Samuel. What exactly is a chocolate party, you might ask? The club will be packed with chocolate of all kinds, while on the roof, Chef Crusoe will prepare a variety of culinary treats, all based on chocolate. Yummy.

© Shutterstock

Thu, Sept 21, 23:00. NIS 60. 10 HaShach St, Tel Aviv.

90's Party @ Cheers

Cheers Allenby invites everyone to celebrate the nineties, with all the pop / dance / hip hop cheesy hits celebrated in the very best way. Spinning: Dear Hakabba (GOD), so don't harass him with any special requests...you don't want to be atoning for those sins come Yum Kippur. "Forgive me father, for I have requested Waterfalls."





Thu, Sept 21, 21:00. Free entrance. 56 Allenby, Tel Aviv.

Rosh Ha Dark Shana @ Alien Tranceport

Three projects from abroad, for the first time in Israel: Fright Rate, Anubian, DrURy NeViL, Cordovox, Energy Loop, Twintoxi, and other styles.

Thu, Sept 21, 23:45. NIS 50 for those on the lists and arriving until 00:30. 46 Salame Rd, Tel Aviv.

Ozen Bar Party

An integrated production of grunge, alternative rock, no-metal, and more. Spinning: Shay New Daudi, Snir Cohen and The Starsky Boys performing live.

Thu, Sept 21, 22:00. NIS 40 early bird special, NIS 50 at the box office. 48 King George, Tel Aviv.

Rosh HaShanah @ Penguin Club

Open the year with the best music of the 80's: New Wave, Dark Classics, synthpop. Spinning: Miki Haim, Ronen Nakash.

Thu, Sept 21, 23:00. NIS 50 until midnight, NIS 60 after. 43 Yehuda Halevi, Tel Aviv.

Dubstep @ Levontin

A celebration of Dubstep, Trapp and Base house, with a long list of artists, some of who will come especially from abroad to sweeten your Rosh Hashanah: TETRIX, BASS B2B RADEYE, SEJENEX and more.

Fri, Sept 22, 00:00. NIS 30 until 01:00. Levontin 7, Tel Aviv.

AND...

WE'VE SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST....

DRUM ROLL PLEASE...

PRESENTING...

THE ONE AND ONLY...

THE ONLY ONE...

The Block Festival

The Block brings you three wild days of parties, led by DJs Richie Hawtin, Ben Klock, Dixon and many other amazing people from Israel and abroad. The Block complex will be adding a large, luxurious courtyard with seating areas, bars, food stands, secret rooms, and more.

© Goni Riskin

Thu, Sept 21-Sat, Sept 23, 23:00. NIS 170/day. 157 Salame Rd, Tel Aviv.