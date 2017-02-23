Fly Beyond Tel Aviv with musician Tamir Muskat

There are many talented creators in this world, but finding the ones who continue to challenge themselves every morning is rare. The Fly Beyond project by French prestigious vodka Grey Goose spots the greats.

Meet Tamir Muskat, Music producer

Age: 42, Status: married with two children

Tamir Muskat is the man behind Balkan Beat Box and one of the busiest music producers in Israel. Lately, he founded an independent label called Ape Records, with a revolutionary working model in which only singles are produced (no albums). The singles are written while Tamir is working with the artist in the studio.

What inspired you to pursue your dream and turn it into a reality?

I didn’t have any other choice. I have sacrificed so much for my art from such a young age that it was a done deal.

What is your biggest failure?

Since I came from the bottom, I built my world slowly, by searching and wondering. I don’t see anything as a failure, just another brick to add to the unknown structure that lies ahead of me.

What’s your next artistic goal?

To make better music than I did yesterday. I don’t have any goals beyond that. I’m just like Spongebob.

How does Tel Aviv affect your creation?

In every sense! I feel that I’m living in one of the most interesting, complex and layered cities in the world. I carry it with me when I’m riding my bicycle on my way to the studio and it funnels into the music big time.

- - - - - - - - - - - -

Grey Goose is celebrating the innovative and groundbreaking spirit of exceptional creators from around the world – just like it did in its own field. And all of this is taking place in Tel Aviv.

Why here? Well, the fact that the city has proven itself as a young and hyper-dynamic center of culture, nightlife, fashion and other characteristics of a lively metropolis, was acknowledged by Grey Goose. As an original and top quality brand, there wasn’t a more accurate location for them to start this unique journey than the White City. After reviewing Tel Aviv’s cultural scene, Grey Goose has chosen five brilliant creators suitable to lead the Fly Beyond project in Tel Aviv.

Photos by Zohar Ron