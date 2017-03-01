Fly Beyond Tel Aviv with the Muslin Brothers

There are many talented creators in this world, but finding the ones who continue to challenge themselves every morning is rare. The Fly Beyond project by French prestigious vodka Grey Goose spots the greats.

Meet the Muslin Brothers, Fashion designers

Age: Yaen: 39, Tamar: 32, Status: both in relationships

This fashion collective was founded in 2011 by designers Tamar Lavit and Yaen Levy. The brands conceptual and designer line overcomes prejudice regardless of sex, nationality or size.

What inspired you to pursue your dream and turn it into a reality?

The fact that there are two of us and we have other people collaborating.

What’s your biggest professional failure?

When we started, we worked with a supplier that turned out to be a crook. He held all of

the fabrics and busts of our first collection captive and wouldn’t let them go until we

paid a hefty ransom.

What’s your next professional goal?

Due to some slight delays, we’ve just opened our online shop. It’s fun that people from all over the world have started to visit our studio. It’s online, but still.

How does Tel Aviv affect your creation?

Tel Aviv is an endless stream of timely improvisations, and our cloths are in many cases very suitable for the urban lifestyle and the urban people.

What’s your tip for a blossoming fashion designer?

To do, to fail, to make mistakes, and then from there just keep on doing.

Photos by Zohar Ron