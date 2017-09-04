Free beer, cava, entrance, and a whole lot o' Shoshke Engelmayer...what more could one ask for?

What started as a desire for an ongoing, accessible event for New York's creative community–complete with breakfast and a short Friday morning talk once a month–has blossomed into an international phenomenon where individuals can connect with like-minded individuals in an open space while celebrating their city's creative talents. With such an active creative community, Tel Aviv was a natural addition to the CreativeMornings platform a mere two years ago.

They may call them the terrible twos but CreativeMornings Tel Aviv is about to prove all parents wrong with the grandest second birthday party in town. And no summer birthday bash is complete without drinks, munchies, mingling, and a (Lola) Beer (Ebner) garden.

© Ido Biran

While the event strays from the natural morning setting, taking place in the evening, they stick with the typical format, which includes two awesome speakers, and some fun surprises too. First up to the plate: the ever-quirky, ever-costumed Shoshke Engelmayer. Shoshke has become somewhat of a Tel Aviv icon, strutting her stuff around town in a blond, busty cartoon costume. The brainchild of renowned illustrator and visual artist Ze'ev Englemayer has taken the White City by storm and plans to do the same when she takes to the stage on September 12. Lecture will be given in English.

© Evyatar Amar

While Engelmayer is a tough act to follow, Fugara has accepted the challenge. Founded in 2014 by a group of Midburn veterans, Fugara is an interdisciplinary group of artists, designers, and makers creating interactive and immersive experiences through large scale installations. The installations' goals align with the CreativeMornings collective, guiding journeys of discovery and connecting participants to the concepts, to one another, and of course, to themselves. Lecture will be given in Hebrew.

© Anton Nosovitsky

Top all of that (and your glass of cava) off with free access to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art from 19:00, free giveaways, and crisp Israeli craft beer from the one and only Beer Bazaar, and you've got yourself one heck of a not-to-miss Night At The Museum. Spots are limited so reserve your free place NOW.

September 12, 20:00-22:30. Hosted at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in the Lola Beer Ebner Sculpture Garden ('Gan HaPsalim’). Talks will be in English and Hebrew. Free entry, register required HERE.