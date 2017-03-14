From generation to generation - a celebration of 10 years of the Rappaport Prize for Israeli art

Founded in 2006, the Bruce and Ruth Rappaport Foundation gives an annually award to an established Israeli artist, and one award to a young Israeli artist, with the goal to encourage Israeli creation. Both of the winners' solo exhibitions are annually displayed at the Tel Aviv Museum, alongside an extensive catalog.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the award, the Tel Aviv Museum and the foundation are celebrating the event with an all inclusive exhibition, showcasing the works of the winning artists from each of the ten years. The exhibition, curated by Anat Danon Sivan and Noa Rosenber, will include early canonical works alongside new works that will be revealed for the first time.

Susan Landau, the CEO of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art , explains that the Rappaport Prize is "one of the most important prizes in Israeli art and allows the museum to present some of the best Israeli artists from different generations. The tenth anniversary of the award exhibition marks a moment of reflection...a moment of joy from the local creative produce and a rich, contemporary Israeli art celebration that was enabled by the Broce and Ruth Rappaport foundation".

© Nurit David Rappaport Prize winners in the first decade of its founding:

In 2006: Nurit David, established artist, and Eli Petel, a young artist.

In 2007: Jan Rauchwerger established artist, and Netally Schlosser, a young artist.

In 2008: Avner Ben-Gal, established artist, and Joseph Crispell, a young artist.

In 2009: Tel Matzliach, established artist, and Melanie Daniel, a young artist.

In 2010: Sharon Poliakin, established artist and Oren Eliav, a young artist.

In 2011: Asaf Ben Zvi, established artist, and Michael Halak, a young artist.

In 2012: Dganit Brest, established artist, and Elad Kopler, a young artist.

In 2013: David Reeb, established Artist, and Iva kafry a young artist.

In 2014: Ido Bar-El, established artist, and Alma Yitzhaki, a young artist.

In 2015: Yair Garbuz, established artist and, Shay Yechezkeli a young artist.

The exhibition will open Mar 16 and close Sep 2. Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Rebecca and Joseph Meyerhoff Pavilion, Main Building.