Get in character with Ruth Dayan & Sharon Tal (of Maskit)

Ruth Dayan - First lady of fashion

Sharon Tal - Head designer, Maskit

Ruth Dayan, the legendary centenarian who helmed one of Israel’s most storied fashion houses, Maskit, has paired up with Sharon Tal, a 35-year-old fashion doyenne who learned from both prolific designers Alber Elbaz and Alexander McQueen, to restore Maskit to its former glory. We picked the brains of the unlikely pair.



What do you think of fashion today as opposed to when you first started Maskit?

Ruth Dayan: Well, I don’t consider myself a fashion expert anymore, but I love what I see Sharon doing with the new Maskit – the embroideries, the quality, and the colors.



What is one thing Ruth has told you that you carry with you in design, or life in general?

Sharon Tal: To stay true to high quality and unique design and never give up.

What has been your favorite era of fashion and why?

Sharon Tal : The 20th century. It was the time that women started wearing more feminine and relaxed apparel and clothes were decoratively embroidered.

Which public figure’s style do you admire most? And which item by Maskit would you dress her in?

Sharon Tal: Natalie Portman - she is classic and timeless, but at the same time relevant and modern...I would dress her in one of our embroidered gowns and an iconic Maskit coat on top.



What is one thing you do everyday - without fail?

Ruth Dayan: Read the newspaper!

What is your most prized possession (fashion and otherwise)?

Sharon Tal: For fashion, my iconic Maskit Desert Coat! I carry it with me all the time, anywhere I visit in the world. Otherwise, my husband Nir and my two daughters, Mia and Danielle. They make me who I am.

What have you learned the most from working under designers Alber Elbaz, Alexander Mcqueen and now collaborating with Ruth Dayan?

Sharon Tal: Hard work and passion can bring you anywhere you want to go.



How did you celebrate your 100th birthday?

Ruth Dayan: I spent it in my home, with my friends and family and a private fashion show of Maskit in my living room, toasting with my new gift from Maskit - a barrel of Israeli whisky.

What did you wish Ruth for her 100th birthday? ​

Sharon Tal: To stay super busy like she is today for many more years to come.

At 100 years old, what do you still dream of?