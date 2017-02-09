Get in character with Sigal Avin

Sigal Avin, screenwriter & director

Featured on Variety’s list of ‘10 TV Scribes to Watch’, Avin is best known for the comedy show “Irreversible” (Bilti-Hafich), the web series “It’s Harrasment” (Ze-Matrid) and the theater show “Freaks”.

How is working in Israel vs. Hollywood?

The main difference is money. And when too much money is involved there are too many voices, and then it’s more of a struggle staying true to yourself. The money for one American pilot is usually enough for about 2 or 3 seasons of an Israeli TV series!

What are important issues you think should be discussed in film and TV?

The occupation as well as masturbation. If you have something honest to say and it’s brought from a different angle than what we’ve seen before, it should be discussed.

What are you working on now?

I’m developing a TV show with Pretty Matches Productions in NY and working on a new TV show in Israel as well. And I am also working on a feature film.

If you weren’t a writer and a director, you would be... A dancer.

© Gabriel Baharlia

The best film you’ve seen lately?

In between (Lo Po, Lo Sham) - A very strong, important film by Maslyn Hamud.

The best TV show you saw lately?

I’ve just completed season 5 and 6 of “Game of Thrones”. They were remarkable and I’m ready for season 7.

The best album you’ve listened to lately?

I’ve been listening to the “La La Land” soundtrack on repeat. My girls love it as well. With a croissant and coffee, it’s a great way to start the day.

What’s your cure for writer’s block?

When in writer’s block - write. I decide I’m going to write something terrible. A real piece of shit. The only rule is that I must finish writing that terrible something. Get to the end. Almost always you find some gold in between those awful pages.