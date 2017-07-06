Get ready to partttyyyyyyy! with the Maccabi World Union

Time Out has partnered with Maccabi World Union to plan and host a special street party on July 13th. Taking place from 19:00 to 23:00 in the Old City of Jaffa (Kedumim Square, Gan HaPisga, and the Old Jaffa alleys), the otherwise quiet streets will come alive with open galleries, local art exhibitions (including an interactive graffiti exhibition and video art exhibitions), a fashion fair with 20 clothing and accessory designers, nearly a dozen street performers (think belly dancers!), food trucks, a bar, a chill-out zone with cozy seating, and even a speed dating event with three rounds (ages 20-35, 30-45, and LGBTQ).

There will also be live music from various musical ensembles as well as DJs playing throughout the event’s various venues.

Come to the street party and celebrate with locals and foreigners alike. For more information see maccabiah.com/2017/events/647-urban-street-party-tlv.

Gan HaPisga central stage (including a bar in the complex)

19:00 DJ

20:00 Buttering Trio

21:00 Garden City Monument hosting Peled

22:00 Quarter to Africa hosting Carolina

Kedumim Square (in parallel, the visitors' center will be open + restaurant stalls)

19: 00 DJ

20: 30 TATRAN

21:30 System Ali

The lighthouse square

Poetry slam - Pedro Grass, Noam Partom and Yiftach Leibowitz

Food Trucks

Ramses Garden

DJ throughout the evening

Chill Out zone with beer and good music

Mifrats Shlomo

Pod Tracks and a sitting bar overlooking the sea

Jaffa Museum area

Food and beer complex

Alleys of the Old City

Scattered street performances, dancers, local art galleries

A performance of the alley theater at the Maskit balcony, with the play: 'Romeo and Juliet'

Speed Dating on the rooftop of the alley theater, with a complex full of tables and alcohol. A total of 3 one-hour rounds, starting 19:30, will bring Israelis and Maccabiah participants together...perhaps for the long haul.

Round 1: 19:30 - 20:30 - Ages 20-35

Round 2: 20:45 - 21:45 - Ages 30-45

Round 3: 22:00 - 23:00 - LGBTQ

Sign up HERE.

The church area

T:MARKET Clothing and accessories designers (Odelia, Unique Boutique, Lama, Studio Papel, Blueberry, Amit Shimoni, Skint & minted, Party flags, Liron gazit, Orea, Shosepeaple and more...)