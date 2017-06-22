"Chaos" is artist Guy Aloni's story of choices–in fact, the story of the choices we all make.

Guy Aloni's new exhibition showcases a collection of photographs from a journey to the depths of another Israel, connected through two other dimensions: snapshots in the form of short authentic stories and the observer's imaginative world where connections are made.

© Guy Aloni

According to Guy Aloni, Chaos represents the collection of rules known to everyone, and which we use to shape our choices in life. These rules are sometimes chosen without realizing or predicting how they will evolve and run over time. Aloni adds, "As usual, I chose the camera as my main tool of expression, mainly because it allows me to stop for brief moments and re-examine my life and the place in which I live it."

© Guy Aloni

The 11-day exhibition takes place inside Florentine Quartet - a shopping and cultural center, which constitutes an eclectic combination of experiences, thrills, people, and materials. The space is located in the heart of the Florentine neighborhood, with a boulevard of shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and a variety of different activities for all ages.

"Chaos" runs July 6-15, 17:00-21:00. Free admission. Florentine Quartet, 3 Maon St, Tel Aviv (03-6285300, 4florentine.co.il)