Have a knack for Cognac? XOXO, Israel’s first cognac conference, takes place this March

Seasoned imbibers take note: Israel’s first cognac conference is around the corner, and it’s going to be a tasting party of all sorts. On March 1st and 2nd, XOXO will feature cognac producers from around the world with special guests coming in to share their love of this drink which has gained fans all around the world.

Cognac, a variety of brandy, is produced in the wine-growing Frenchdepartments of Charente and Charente-Maritime, around the town of Cognac. The name cannot be used lightly, and Cognac has to adhere to high standards, including being made from certain grapes,distillation in copper pot stills (twice) and then aging for at least two years in French oak barrels from the forests of Limousin or Tronçais.

© Anatoly Michaelo

The event, produced by Ish HaAnavim (the Grape Man) and Zman Amiti (Israel’s chief bartending school), promises to be a memorable tasting event. The selection is off the wall, featuring world-renowned brands such as Rémy Martin, Hennessy, Hine, Martell, Château de Montifaud, Jacques Denis, Francois Voyer and Dudognon.

Taking place at Jaffa’s The Lawrence, a stylish ottoman-inspired gallery and event space with an authentic yet modern vibe, this event is already creating a stir in the cognac-curious community; the price is NIS 135 (NIS 110 in advance and NIS 90 for members of Zman Amiti and Ish HaAnavim clubs), and each ticket will get you 3 tasting coupons. Additional tastings will be priced by the glass.

Happy drinking!

For more information, click HERE.