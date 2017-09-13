  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Holiday treats: Belle & Sue is having a "Cheap Monday" sample SALE this week

By Sol Gruffy Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 10:10am

Holiday treats: Belle & Sue is having a "Cheap Monday" sample SALE this week
© Guy Nahum-Levi

Just before Rosh Hashanah, Belle & Sue's traditional holiday sale will be held at their Sheinkin store.

 

What's on sale?

 

Thousands of items for both women and men up to 70% off from the new winter collection, future collections, and novelty items that have just walked the fashion week catwalk in Stockholm (and have not yet been exposed to the general public). This year, the sale will be greater than ever, and hundreds of new samples will be on display every day. Items from previous seasons will be sold for up to NIS 99. This is a real opportunity for Cheap Monday fans to wander among the brand's jeans, clothing and accessories, and indulge, fall in love, and renew their wardrobe before the holiday!

 

Belle & Sue

© Guy Nahum-Levi

 

Price range for the Sample SALE: NIS19-399

 

T-shirts: NIS 49 marked down from NIS 149

Skinny jeans: NIS 179 marked down from NIS 350

Knitted shirts: NIS 99 marked down from NIS 329

Dresses: NIS 189 marked down from NIS 329

Sweatshirts: NIS 129 marked down from NIS 359

Coats: NIS 399 marked down from NIS 899

 

Belle & Sue

© Guy Nahum-Levi

 

Sale lasts from Sept 15-20. Opening Hours: Fri 10:00-16:30, Sun-Tue 10:00-20:30, Wed-holiday eve 10:00-16:00 (41 Sheinkin, 03-7508050)

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Sol Gruffy
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest