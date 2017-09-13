Just before Rosh Hashanah, Belle & Sue's traditional holiday sale will be held at their Sheinkin store.

What's on sale?

Thousands of items for both women and men up to 70% off from the new winter collection, future collections, and novelty items that have just walked the fashion week catwalk in Stockholm (and have not yet been exposed to the general public). This year, the sale will be greater than ever, and hundreds of new samples will be on display every day. Items from previous seasons will be sold for up to NIS 99. This is a real opportunity for Cheap Monday fans to wander among the brand's jeans, clothing and accessories, and indulge, fall in love, and renew their wardrobe before the holiday!

© Guy Nahum-Levi

Price range for the Sample SALE: NIS19-399

T-shirts: NIS 49 marked down from NIS 149

Skinny jeans: NIS 179 marked down from NIS 350

Knitted shirts: NIS 99 marked down from NIS 329

Dresses: NIS 189 marked down from NIS 329

Sweatshirts: NIS 129 marked down from NIS 359

Coats: NIS 399 marked down from NIS 899

© Guy Nahum-Levi

Sale lasts from Sept 15-20. Opening Hours: Fri 10:00-16:30, Sun-Tue 10:00-20:30, Wed-holiday eve 10:00-16:00 (41 Sheinkin, 03-7508050)