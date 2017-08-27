Holon Design Season 2017 shines the spotlight on Svika Pick, Bazooka Joe, Yaron Minkowski & more

On Monday, September 11 at 19:00, four new design exhibitions will kick off the fall season in Holon. Here's the who, what, where, when and why of these four exciting offerings:

"Mala, Mala! Svika Pick: The Exhibition," HaChava Gallery

Svika Pick, who burst into the Israeli public consciousness in the early 1970's when he was chosen to star in the lead role in the musical "Hair," is considered an exceptional and inspiring cultural phenomenon. He won dozens of awards and was influenced by the glam, rock, and new wave culture of international pop in the 70's and 80's, and he became a cultural icon paving the way for artists who dare to break gender boundaries. Throughout his career, he has shaken Israeli culture in a variety of colorful costumes with complex melodies, sensual body language, and eccentric tours.

As part of the exhibition, personal items will be presented from his private collection: costumes, family photos, records, prizes, leading fashion photographers, and more. In addition, there will also be works by contemporary designers and artists who relate to Pick's iconic image and its influence on Israeli culture.

Exhibition closes December 2nd.

Shmuel Ya'ari

"Yaron Minkowski – Dream Weaver," Beit Meirov Art Gallery

The exhibition "Yaron Minkowski - Dream Weaver" presents the designer's major milestones over the past 30 years. The various pieces that will be presented in the exhibition will span a timeline of past, present, and future, and provide a glimpse into Minkowski's design ideals that straddle the line between fashion and art. His works are exciting, surprising, and reimagine the relationship between form, color, texture, fabric, and anything in between.

Exhibition closes November 4th.

Ran Yehezkel

"The Third Sex - Evolution," Bazooka Joe, Dov Hoz Boulevard (outdoor show)

This exhibit is an outdoor offering by pop artist Bazooka Joe, 53, who burst onto the Israeli art scene a few years ago. The autodidact artist created a new artistic language called "comic pop art - gangster art." In his works, Bazooka presents a variety of surrealistic figures that combine extreme sides of the spectrum - aristocrats and street prostitutes, self-portraits, animals, symbols, letters, and other various motifs.

Exhibition closes December 12th.

Oren Golan

"Mosaics Within a Residential Area," A solo exhibition by Honey Nachmani, Hankin Gallery

Nachmani was exposed to the world of mosaic after years of dealing with a variety of training and management roles in the education system. The exhibition will present a wide range of works that express a harmony between functionality and aesthetics while integrating the artificial environment it creates without violating its natural aspect.

The variety of materials that she chooses to use in her works are designed to give a new look to old objects from a vision of renewal, reuse, and preservation of the environment. Her original works reflect her passions for both materials & colors and expressing emotions and ideas.

Exhibition closes October 28th.

Haggai Laufer

Hachava, The Farm Gallery. 1 Hanechoshet St (corner of Hamelacha), Holon. Wed-Thu 17:00-20:00, Fri-Sat 10:00-14:00.

Beit Meirov, 31 Hartzfeld St, Holon. Tue-Thu 17:00-20:00, Fri-Sat 10:00-13:00.

Dov Hoz Boulevard extends from the Ayalon Freeway to Stroma Square in Holon.

Hankin Gallery, 109 Hankin St, Holon. Mon- Thu 09:00-12:00, 16:00-19:00, Fri-Sat 10:00-13:00.