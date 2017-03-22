Honoring tradition: an interview with choreographer Jessica Lang

The New York-based company dedicated to creating and performing the works of Julliard-trained choreographer Jessica Lang will immerse Israeli audiences in the beauty of movement and music this April. The revolutionary choreographer seamlessly transforms classical ballet into artful craft, taking audiences on an emotional journey through Bach, Ciupinski, Beethoven and more. Time Out got to know the woman behind the company and her role as a choreographer in the dance community.

Who is your greatest influence as a choreographer?

The world around me influences my choreography. I am inspired by my company dancers and all they can express and say through the movement and images I make. American choreographer Mark Morris also inspires me to be better at my art and I am inspired by who he is, how he makes a difference in our field and in the communities where his company visits as well as locally in Brooklyn.

What is the performance you are most proud of?

There are many special performances that make me proud. I can't pick one. The perfect performance doesn't exist, but there are moments that make me stop and say, "I achieved something with this work. The process was good, the collaborators were great and the performance was what I had hoped for." But, I am also proud of every performance - we are living our mission to immerse audiences in the beauty of movement and music and any time we do that I am proud.

Where do you find your inspiration?

The inspiration can come from anywhere at any time. I am inspired by the world around me, so I wait for a wink that flashes an idea at me – and from there I develop the piece into a dance. Movement is the last piece to the puzzle; we move as a reaction to the concept and inspiration.

What is the greatest obstacle you have had to overcome in your career?

Fighting off the public's opinion of what they want to define you as. When I was a dancer and decided I didn't like it, everyone told me "BUT YOU ARE A DANCER...dance while you can." I stuck to my belief and switched to creating. Now, I think as a choreographer people want to define what I make - and it is not to be defined. It is to be experienced. If you define it through words, you eliminate the opportunity to experience the art with complete freedom.

How do you like the competitive nature of New York City? Does the competition drive you?

New York is my home. I've felt that since I was a teenager. I'm not sure if it is the competition, but I just do the work - I don't talk about it. The most important action is to do.

© Sharen Bradford

On that note, do you prefer performing in your company's home state or abroad?

I like to perform anywhere. Each offers a different experience: performing at home is nice and around the country is also welcoming. I'm just glad we are getting the chance to perform in so many places and so many times. It lets me know that the investment in the art is working - we make the art to be seen and experienced.

Have you been to Israel before?

Yes, I performed here in 1997 with Twyla Tharp's company THARP at Caesarea.

How have rehearsals been so far?

We are currently on tour, so we don't stop performing. There is no division of when we rehearse for a tour for one city to the next. We are constantly rotating our rep and performing it all the time. We are ready!

There are six works are on the Israel program, correct? How do you go about choosing the repertoire? Is there a narrative arc to the six performances? An overall theme?

Programming is a balance of the arc of the evening and what is 'tour-able.' We are performing in the U.S. right before we get to Israel and the following week in Chicago. We have to be thoughtful about our timing to ship sets in and out of the country while minding the budget.

Of the six, do you have a favorite?

That's like asking who your favorite child is. I love them all for different reasons. I know their value for the reason I made them and I think there is something for everyone.

© Todd Rosenberg

Will you be performing in any of the pieces?

I never perform in my work. I never have. I believe a choreographer is one who is on the outside directing and shaping the art, not dancing in it. I stopped performing 18 years ago to focus straight on my role as a creator.

In Israel, the dance style 'Gaga' is an important player to the contemporary dance scene. Have you any thoughts on the free-er style?

I respect Gaga, but I do not use it to inform any part of my creations. I am a formalist and went to Juilliard at a valuable time when American dance makers were made very important to me. I value tradition in dance as a technique to create beauty and to inspire.

Tell me about your newest project, 'Her Road'.

It is inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe as one of America's iconic visual artists. It is the centennial of her first solo exhibition in New York City and I made a trilogy highlighting women throughout history who have been making great art.

It must be nice honoring another strong woman in the art world. Are there any challenges you face as a woman in the dance industry?

[The dance industry] is hard work! Gender could play a part in that, but I know other successful women and unsuccessful men. The challenges of keeping a company and making money are not only because of gender. It's no different than any other field – gender is a world issue not a dance issue. And it isn't the defining idea behind me art.

Any projects in the foreseeable future?

Oh yes. We have an incredible amount of work ahead of us. We are currently on a 29-city tour - Tel Aviv will be city #25. After this, we head to Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the fourth time in six years where we will present a world premiere and a company premiere. Then, we will be working on two operas - the details are yet to be announced so I can't share, but they are really big opportunities for us. And then we will continue onto more national and international touring for the 2017/2018 season. We have another large scale premiere scheduled for May 2018 inspired by the work of the legendary Tony Bennett. As a freelance choreographer my work is currently premiering at Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle, American Ballet Theatre will bring back my ballet to Lincoln Center in the fall as well as take it on their international and national tours, and I have two major commissions for 2018 - also yet to be announced.