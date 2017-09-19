Hour Space, Tel Aviv's first ever time club, is waiting for you just around the corner

When Moscow natives Sonya Vasilyeva and Barbara (Varvara) Zabezhinskaya first moved to Tel Aviv in 2015, they had no idea what they wanted to do. However, they knew exactly what they did not want to do: Sonya did not want to pursue her career as an architect, while Barbara did not want to continue her studies in Psychology.

© Yaroslav Polianski

After meeting in Ulpan, the two began to discuss a “dream place” where they could hold workshops & lectures, and host a social club at the same time. Their dream eventually came to fruition when they realized "Hour Space," Tel Aviv's first ever time club.

© Sonya Vasilyeva

What is a time club you might ask?

Promising coffee, tea, board games, snacks, workshops, lectures, wifi, and movie nights all for NIS 15 an hour , it’s almost easier to explain what Hour Space isn’t than what it is. Based off the popular Russian model (known as an "anticafe"), Hour Space is Tel Aviv’s inaugural time club, where you pay for nothing, except the time you spend there.

Located just steps from Rothschild, this come-one-come-all space run by two independent women who had an innovative idea and the determination to see it through is open weekdays from 10:00-22:00. Whether you’re looking to do work during the day, or chill with a friend in the evening, the welcoming environment is perfect for all occasions.

© Sonya Vasilyeva



19 Lilienblum St, Tel Aviv (050-4258145, facebook.com/hourspaceTLV)