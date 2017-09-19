House Hunters: Dari Shechter, Hess St, Tel Aviv

Dari Shechter
Dari Shechter lives in a huge and bright apartment on Hess Street, right on Bialik Square. We came to visit and discovered an impressive collection of postcards from London, masks from Panama and plants from Tel Aviv.
Location
Hess St, Tel Aviv
Time frame
Five years, rented
Size
100 sq m, three rooms
Inhabitants
Dari Shechter (30), VP of Creative and Design in the work space: Mind Space
