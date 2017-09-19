  • Blog
House Hunters: Dari Shechter, Hess St, Tel Aviv

By Joe M. Grinbaum Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 11:28am

© Nimrod Saunders

Dari Shechter

Dari Shechter lives in a huge and bright apartment on Hess Street, right on Bialik Square. We came to visit and discovered an impressive collection of postcards from London, masks from Panama and plants from Tel Aviv.

Hess St

© Nimrod Saunders

Location

Hess St, Tel Aviv

 

Time frame

Five years, rented

 

Size 

100 sq m, three rooms

 

Inhabitants

Dari Shechter (30), VP of Creative and Design in the work space: Mind Space

Hess St

© Nimrod Saunders

