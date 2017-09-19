House Hunters: Dari Shechter, Hess St, Tel Aviv

Dari Shechter

Dari Shechter lives in a huge and bright apartment on Hess Street, right on Bialik Square. We came to visit and discovered an impressive collection of postcards from London, masks from Panama and plants from Tel Aviv.

© Nimrod Saunders

Location

Hess St, Tel Aviv

Time frame

Five years, rented

Size

100 sq m, three rooms

Inhabitants

Dari Shechter (30), VP of Creative and Design in the work space: Mind Space