House Hunters: Dikla & Amos, Refidim St, Maoz Aviv

Dikla & Amos

He is a network engineer, she is a vintage junkie and repairs furniture, and together they raise three children and two cats alongside nostalgic dolls, old photos and antique chairs. A glimpse into the apartment of Dikla Menahem and Amos Rosenbaum.

© Nimrod Saunders

Location

Refidim St, Maoz Aviv neighborhood, Tel Aviv

Time frame

Four years, owned

Size

97 sq m, four rooms

Inhabitants

Dikla Menahem (40), owner of a studio for home styling, specializing in vintage and furniture renovation; Amos Rosenbaum (42), network engineer; their children Uri (13), Rotem (8) and Tedhar (10 months), and the cats Tuli (4) and Mishka (15).