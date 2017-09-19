House Hunters: Dikla & Amos, Refidim St, Maoz Aviv

Dikla & Amos
He is a network engineer, she is a vintage junkie and repairs furniture, and together they raise three children and two cats alongside nostalgic dolls, old photos and antique chairs. A glimpse into the apartment of Dikla Menahem and Amos Rosenbaum.
Location
Refidim St, Maoz Aviv neighborhood, Tel Aviv
Time frame
Four years, owned
Size
97 sq m, four rooms
Inhabitants
Dikla Menahem (40), owner of a studio for home styling, specializing in vintage and furniture renovation; Amos Rosenbaum (42), network engineer; their children Uri (13), Rotem (8) and Tedhar (10 months), and the cats Tuli (4) and Mishka (15).
Advertising
Advertising
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com