Karin Zalait

The home studio takes up the top floor, and the lower floor is shared by two cats, the head of an elephant and the bones of an ox. We went for a visit to the fashion designer Karin Zalait’s crib.

© Nimrod Saunders

Location

Mohiliver St, Tel Aviv

Time frame

One year and three months, rented

Size

89 sq m, three rooms

Inhabitants

Karin Zalait (29), a fashion designer and radio broadcaster at Jerusalem Radio, and the cats Vashti (1) and Sami (5 months).