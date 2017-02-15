If the Shoe Fits…VAS

VAS proves that when it comes to kicks - it’s all in the details

In this age of mass production and drones, it’s rare to find a designer laser focused on the dying art of the handmade, but that’s just what VAS founder Rotem Gur is doing with her entirely handcrafted couture range of shoes. Aesthetically, VAS shoes are unique in that they combine edgy designs with traditional craftsmanship. Block heels are a design signature and tie into Gur’s love for cubist style. Gur herself overseas everything from leather selection to production, from soles to boxing and wrapping, and from the inner lining to the Italian-made buckles. Fittingly, her shoes are growing in popularity in countries that have a reputation for having an eye for detail – aside from Israel, VAS is sold in Japan and Germany.

We spoke with Gur, who launched the label in 2012 and has since shown her creations at Tel Aviv Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, to find out more about this uniquely old school-inspired modern label.

© PR Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how your passion for handcrafted shoes developed?

I studied at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem and specialized in Jewelry & Fashion. I also studied at the Ecole Nationale des Arts Decortaive in Paris where I trained in Textile Design. After school, I spent a few years working in shoe design in Israel and learned the secrets of shoe craftsmanship, not only transferring sketches to design, but also making the shoes by hand, from heel to toe. These three worlds made me realize that I wanted to work with my hands.

Can you tell us about the craftsmanship that goes into your shoe making process?

It was very important for me to feel passion and curiosity and to choose a challenging field, but also one that is classic and very traditional – in the “shoe world”, handmade techniques have not changed for centuries. Production of shoes is a precise process and while it’s a defined process, each shoe is different from the one before (and comes with its own challenges for the final product to look like the vision), which is why every shoe I make is exciting.

What can we expect from you in the season to come?

The Spring 2017 collection is characterized by minimalist and clean shapes, but also by classic glamour. I wanted to provide a platform for the finest materials and the handmade adornments that are sewn on, one by one.

How many pairs of shoes are in your shoe closet?

When I started my brand, I filtered my shoe closet by saying goodbye to dozens of pairs; I was left only with those that I truly admired – and still do today. So now I only have 50 pairs

of shoes.

Where is the best place for people to see your designs and what is the price range?

They can visit my website. My shoes range in price from NIS 780 — 1,800.