If there's no ice cream, let them eat granola! at the new Neve Tzedek granola bar by Anita

Anita's new project opens on the tragic ruins of Jajo Bar in Neve Tzedek and offers artisanal granola with a selection of healthy or indulgent toppings.

A place that once sparkled with cava and prosecco, is now sparkling with black and white marble, 1950's Hollywood-style light bulbs, and a brand new granola bar by Tel Aviv's number one ice cream parlor. Will the residents of one of the city's most romantic neighborhoods prefer to begin their mornings with granola rather than end their days with a glass of wine? Only time will tell.

© Nathalie Azoulai

In the meantime, one of the owners of the family business, Adi Avital, explains, "Winter in Israel is the best season for ice cream, in summer everyone hides during the day under the protection of the air conditioner, and then they go out to eat ice cream in the evening and there is this crazy rush, but only for a short period of time. During the rest of the year, except for the brief stint of rain, everyone keeps hanging out outside and buying ice cream throughout the day. But for some reason it is not customary in Israel to eat ice cream in the morning. We have branches in Australia and when I noticed Australians standing in line every morning to take their granola to work, I realized that we needed a place like this for the mornings as well."

© Ben Yuster

The Granola Bar offers a variety of granola made by a secret artisan who prepares the oats and nuts especially for Anita. Some of the mixtures contain dark chocolate or pecans and bananas. Customers can taste the various types of granola before choosing, then add in: yogurt, fresh cut fruit and jams, sweet sauces and chocolates (NIS 20-30), Chia seeds, dried Goji berries, and other super foods. The yogurts currently come in two varieties: cow or sheep milk, but soon there will be four, including a vegan option. You can also order a coffee or espresso, which definitely rounds out the meal, making for a full breakfast.