"If you remember Redstock, you weren't there"- Red

The most disturbed band in the country is embarking on a wild fantasy that will land on the stage of Live Park in Rishon LeZion.

After waking up from a particularly strong 'trip' at the legendary Woodstock Festival ('69 and not '99), Red made a decision to change his life - bringing a combination of music, free love, and permissiveness to the Holy Land. That is how the first Redstock was born in the 1970s, until Golda Meir refused the mass nakedness that was scheduled to promote the event at Kikar Atarim, and Red was forced to continue performing on stage around the world.

Red, Poncho, Philip, and Lefty continued the rock n' roll adventures, rolling on the margins of human society, meeting quite a few legends, and also having relationships with them...musical relationships obviously.

And now, years later, Red's dream is finally coming true.

This September for one night only, Live Park will become the largest REDSTOCK event Israel has ever seen, with a lineup of dreams and stories not fit for the media's eyes. Mixing the energies of Santana and Hendrix with the aromas of weed will skyrocket you into a parallel with Red Bend's unforgettable collaborations and guests.

You will surrender to an evening of total chaos and boundless creativity that you'll never forget, no matter how hard you try.

Special guests:

Ehud Banai / Berry Sakharof / Hadag Nachash

Jane Bordeaux / Amir Dadon

September 9. Rishon LeZion Live Park, NIS 169