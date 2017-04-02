  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Israeli artist, Ariela Wertheimer, goes global at the Venice Art Biennale

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Sunday April 2 2017, 10:24am

Israeli artist, Ariela Wertheimer, goes global at the Venice Art Biennale
While her career began on a completely different path – one that was leading her towards the medical field – Ariela Wertheimer shifted gears after her Israeli army service. She moved to the suburbs of Tel Aviv, where she was exposed to the invigorating city life, providing her with the artistic inspiration and energy to create, photograph, and paint at an urban rhythm. Wertheimer began painting constantly and eventually created a partnership with the Farkash Gallery in Jaffa.

 

Light boxes

© PR

 

 

 

The Israeli-born multi-disciplinary artist is expanding to Italy this May, with a debut solo exhibition at the Venice Art Biennale, which has been one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world for over 120 years. The highly anticipated exhibition, Jaffa Venice Light Boxes, is curated by Aharon Farkash of the Farkash Gallery.

 

Light boxes

© PR

 

 

 

The light boxes that make up the exhibition are meant to "reflect our lives." Each is "a story of a character trapped in their own small or large prison, from past or present" says the artist. The light boxes are comprised of a variety of colors and are accented by a large chandelier in the center of the space. A spectacular step for Ariela and Israeli art reaching out on the broader sphere.
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments