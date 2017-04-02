Israeli artist, Ariela Wertheimer, goes global at the Venice Art Biennale

While her career began on a completely different path – one that was leading her towards the medical field – Ariela Wertheimer shifted gears after her Israeli army service. She moved to the suburbs of Tel Aviv, where she was exposed to the invigorating city life, providing her with the artistic inspiration and energy to create, photograph, and paint at an urban rhythm. Wertheimer began painting constantly and eventually created a partnership with the Farkash Gallery in Jaffa.

© PR

The Israeli-born multi-disciplinary artist is expanding to Italy this May, with a debut solo exhibition at the Venice Art Biennale, which has been one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world for over 120 years. The highly anticipated exhibition, Jaffa Venice Light Boxes, is curated by Aharon Farkash of the Farkash Gallery.

© PR

The light boxes that make up the exhibition are meant to "reflect our lives." Each is "a story of a character trapped in their own small or large prison, from past or present" says the artist. The light boxes are comprised of a variety of colors and are accented by a large chandelier in the center of the space. A spectacular step for Ariela and Israeli art reaching out on the broader sphere.