Israeli foodies to follow on Instagram

Instagram is a wonderful tool for many things – not least of which is food ogling. For a look at the tastiest things to chow down on in Israel, we’ve rounded up the top local chef accounts to follow.

Omer Miller

@omermiller Miller runs the kitchen at The Dining Hall, Sheva and the newly opened – and perpetually packed – Susu & Sons. If you think a burger is just a burger, be prepared to be proven wrong.

Raz Rahav

@razi_barvazi Wunderkind Raz Rahav is behind the envelope-pushing OCD restaurant so it should come as no surprise that his feed is full of painstakingly beautiful and meticulous crafted dishes.

Yuval Ben Neriah

For Asian fusion inspo look no further than Taizu and Miazaki chef Yuval Ben Neriah’s feed. Shots of Taizu’s signature take on traditional challah included.

Eyal Shani

@eyaltomato Credited with making cauliflower cool, Eyal Shani is taking his Israeli culinary signatures to New York where he plans to open an offshoot to his wildly popular Miznon. He’s also the chef behind Port Said, North Abraxas and Romano. While you might expect shots of falafel and pitas, his feed is actually rather esoteric with lots of artsy close-up shots.

R2M

The tagline on R2M’s page states: if you ever happen to visit Tel Aviv, and are hungry or tired, good chances that we will have the pleasure to serve you; given that the hospitality group is the force behind Brasserie , Bakery, Coffee Bar, Delicatessen and Hotel Montefiore that’s all but certainly true. Best known for their pastries and desserts – this isn’t the feed to ogle if you’re on a diet.

Yaron Shalev

@yaronshalev

From mouthwatering desserts to the most perfect strawberries, it’s impossible not to want to taste his food after checking out Toto chef Yaron Shalev’s Instagram account.

Meir Adoni

He may have recently closed three out of his four restaurants in Tel Aviv to focus on his New York venture, Nur, but chef and restaurateur Meir Adoni is prolific as ever with his social media; his page is peppered with looks into his kitchens as well as close-up food shots.