It's all in the PHIPPS : Paris Hilton announces her collaboration with Israel's top science institute!

Here are two things you'll never expect to hear in one sentence: Paris Hilton and science. Yes, we were as surprised as you. The Paris Hilton Institute of Plastic Pollution Solutions (try saying that three times fast) or PHIPPS, has announced their new partnership with the infamous Weizmann Institute of Science after a recent scientific breakthrough in the study of hydration.

Named after its founder, Paris Hilton, who took interest in saving the world after realizing that the mounds of plastic diet coke bottles she throws away on a daily basis were destroying the pretty sea creatures in the ocean, she knew she just had to do something.

© Shutterstock

PHIPPS, who focus on the issues of single-use plastic bottles, announced a multi-year contract with the Israel's Weizmann Institute with one goal in mind: "to fundamentally change the structure of water in order to create a super-concentrated form that would require smaller volumes of plastic to distribute commercially." Whether Hilton fully comprehends the meaning of the project or not, she is 100% on board.

Through the examination of the properties of water at a nanomolecular level, their work led to an incredible discovery – more incredible than watching Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie give up their money, credit cards, and cell phones to shoot a reality T.V. show. Rather, PHIPPS pinpointed some particular molecular behavior and manipulated it to create a highly-condensed sparkling water formula, known commercially as NanoDrop.

© GettyImages

PHIPPS and the Weizmann Institute plan to further these nanomolecular studies, while "strengthening the existing research on alternative eco-systems." Still confused? Hilton is too... but nonetheless, the reality T.V. star boasts, "Working with the Weizmann Institute has been a great collaboration...I couldn’t be more proud.”