It's back to school and that only means one thing: a brand new session of Drink & Draw

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Wednesday September 6 2017, 2:23pm

© Drink & Draw
After a brief summer hiatus, the popular Drink & Draw series is making its grand return, only in a brand new location: The Red House. The Red House, a multidisciplinary art and community space in Shapira, connects people through art and culture on a daily basis and on September 19, the building will fill with drinkers, drawers, etchers, and sketchers.
 
How does it work?
 
Simple. First of all, no prior experience with drinking or drawing is required. Under the guidance of a professional tutor and nude model, the evening will be separated into two sections: Quick Sketches (varying between 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes) and Relaxed Sketches (20 minutes for each model pose). All together, there will be 1.5 hours of drinking and drawing.
 
What should I bring?
 
An open mind and positive attitude. The event coordinators will supply basic drawing materials (paper, charcoal, pencils) and booze (two glasses of wine). You are welcome to bring additional supplies to the session.
 
NOTE: This is a judgment-free zone. Drink & Draw reserves the right to turn away anyone who judges anyone else's scribbles, doodles, drawings, and oeuvres.
 
September 19, 19:30. The Red House, 35 Yisrael Misalant St, Tel Aviv. NIS 70 online, NIS 80 at the door.
 
To participate click going on their FB event and don't forget to book a spot HERE.
 
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg

