Jaffa's September outdoor cinema screenings are kickin' it back to the teenage years

By now, you must know the gist... if not, we'll take a moment to mourn your losses, but only a short moment because September is continuing the outdoor cinema fun.

Documentaries - check.

Musicals - check.

Cult classics - check.

Next up........drum roll please.............Teenage cult movies!

September 2, 20:30: "Stand By Me"

Four 12-year-old boys from a small town in Oregon set out on a two-day journey to find a body in the forest surrounding their town. The film, which is formatted as a writer's attempts to reconstruct his childhood experiences, focuses on relationships, closeness, and the crises and maturation within the group. The movie is limited to viewers aged 18 and up.

September 13, 20:30: "Clueless"

Clueless is adapted from Jane Austen's "Emma" and takes place in Beverly Hills in the 20th century. Cher is a rich, beautiful, and lively teenage girl, whose main interests in life include appearance and fashion. She later learns the true sources of happiness in life. The movie is limited to viewers aged 14 and up.

September 20: NO SCREENING due to Rosh Hashanah

September 27, 20:30: "The Breakfast Club"

Nothing like a classic 80's cult movie by John Hughes to get over the Wednesday blues. Five very different teenagers from five very different cliques find themselves baring their souls to one another, when they are stuck together in a long detention on a Saturday. The movie is limited to viewers ages 14 and above.