Japanese street style is taking over Dizengoff Center with the 3rd annual Harajuku Fair

By Sol Gruffy Posted: Sunday July 23 2017, 12:38pm

© Tali Bacon

In preparation for International Harajuku Day, which marks the many colors of Japanese street fashion, Tel Aviv will celebrate – for the third time in a row – with a vibrant fair inside the bustling Dizengoff Center.

 

As part of the Japanese celebration, to take place over a two-day period, a fashion show will be held models from Takahashi Hikaru of the Japanese Liz Lisa brand, here specially from Japan. In addition, there will be a launch by Japanese brand Liz Lisa alongside a Q&A with brand representatives.

 

Fans of the genre will be able to meet Rima Doi, owner and designer of the ACDC RAG brand – one of the oldest and most important Harajuku brands. He will talk about his designs and the history of Harajuku fashion.

 

Harajuku

© Tali Bacon

 

 

 

 

 

The Israeli Harajuku community will be able to enjoy a true Japanese experience, including a variety of fashion and accessories stalls by Israeli designers who are inspired by Japanese fashion and culture.

 

The event is in collaboration with Japanese style store, Toxic Moon.

 

Fair: July 26, 14:00-20:00, July 27, 12:00-20:00

 

Location: Agvanya bridge, Building A, 2nd floor

 

Price range: NIS 15-700

 

Guest blogger
By Sol Gruffy
