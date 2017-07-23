Japanese street style is taking over Dizengoff Center with the 3rd annual Harajuku Fair

In preparation for International Harajuku Day, which marks the many colors of Japanese street fashion, Tel Aviv will celebrate – for the third time in a row – with a vibrant fair inside the bustling Dizengoff Center.

As part of the Japanese celebration, to take place over a two-day period, a fashion show will be held models from Takahashi Hikaru of the Japanese Liz Lisa brand, here specially from Japan. In addition, there will be a launch by Japanese brand Liz Lisa alongside a Q&A with brand representatives.

Fans of the genre will be able to meet Rima Doi, owner and designer of the ACDC RAG brand – one of the oldest and most important Harajuku brands. He will talk about his designs and the history of Harajuku fashion.

© Tali Bacon

The Israeli Harajuku community will be able to enjoy a true Japanese experience, including a variety of fashion and accessories stalls by Israeli designers who are inspired by Japanese fashion and culture.

The event is in collaboration with Japanese style store, Toxic Moon.

Fair: July 26, 14:00-20:00, July 27, 12:00-20:00

Location: Agvanya bridge, Building A, 2nd floor

Price range: NIS 15-700