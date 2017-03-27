Jean-Michel Jarre illuminates Masada

In an exceptional setting, a cascade of sounds and light will awaken the desert.

Electronic music legend, Jean Michel Jarre, who received a Grammy Award nomination this year in the category of Best Dance Album for his most recent Electronica 1: The Time Machine, has chosen Israel for a unique concert dedicated to the Dead Sea. As a French composer, performer and electronic pioneer, Jarre is also a dedicated Ambassador for Ecology and the Environment for UNESCO and this particular concert highlights a special cause called 'Life@The Dead Sea'.

For decades, Jean Michel Jarre has been renowned for his singular ability to select places around the world with social or environmental importance and perform in their midst, inspiring new sounds, frequencies and wonder to each locale.

Whether ringing in the millennium at the base of the Pyramids of Giza, a concert for tolerance in Paris, or celebrating the 850th anniversary of the city of Moscow, this extraordinary artist attracts millions of spectators to each of his shows.

© Shutterstock

For this concert at the Dead Sea, support is crucial, as it could help save one of the world's natural wonders. The mountainous and desert landscape of Masada will be transformed under the meticulous direction of Jean Michel Jarre into a futuristic airstrip site. The ultra modern design of this concert, dubbed ''Zero Gravity'' includes a monumental scene designed to create the illusion of a space defying gravity. A complex stage with special effects, a panoramic sound system, state-of-the-art laser and light choreography are all in the works.

The site will be constructed in such a way as to allow the public access to a massive dance floor and a platform with lounge areas and a luxurious seating space will be on hand, each of which will allow patrons a dazzling panoramic view of a stage that will project a futuristic space and time.

In the midst of the moon, desert landscapes full of history, an ancient sea 400 meters below ground level, Masada's memory of the Jewish people this is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night discovering the universal talents of Jean Michel Jarre, a true visionary.

Prices range from NIS 490 to NIS 3,000.

Tel: 077-04080145 (jmj-israel.co.il)