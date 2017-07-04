Jerusalem salutes public broadcasting with a huge radio in the city center

First Radiohead, now public radios bigger than your head?

A huge digital radio was placed in the center of Jerusalem, standing at a height of 3 meters, as part of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the city and a salute to public broadcasting. This is an initiative of the Eden Company, the Jerusalem Economic Development Company, in cooperation with the Israel Broadcasting Corporation and Studio City Platon.

Those walking around the Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall in Jerusalem will be able to navigate independently between five different radio stations that will broadcast pop and rock hits, classical music, Mediterranean music and classical Israeli songs from the large-scale model of the nostalgic Panasonic radio.

© PR

The highlight is the fifth station, which will bring the listeners back 50 years, to the dramatic days surrounding the Six-Day War, with excerpts and recordings from the "Voice of Israel" broadcasts from the tense days before and during the war, the liberation of Jerusalem and celebrations.

The radio will be stationed on the corner of Ben Yehuda and Histadrut Street and will operate using solar energy. It will function during the week from 10:00-22:00, and at the end of the week until the start of Shabbat.

© PR

The installation is part of an ongoing initiative to develop the city center and encourage interactive experiences that attract new audiences to Jerusalem - from the city and beyond.

"A combination of nostalgic and digital is a winning combination and Jerusalem is the soundtrack for all of us. The public longs to enjoy the past and the future with the content broadcasted on the huge radio "

-Eldad Koblenz, CEO