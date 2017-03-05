Jerusalem to host TBEX, the world’s biggest travel conference

Israel has been getting some serious attention all over the world, whether it be the warm beaches, the burgeoning food scene, or the startup ecosystem that repeatedly attracts innovative thinkers from across the globe.

Tel Aviv isn’t the only non-stop city in Israel. While the perception is that all of the action is in Tel Aviv, over the past few years, Jerusalem has blossomed significantly, introducing new startup hubs, innovative events and an up-to-date restaurant scene.

© PR

“This is ‘Jerusalem’s becoming.’ It’s a city experiencing a vibrant revival of gastronomy, art and culture ” – blogger Kara Mulder of The Flight Attendant Life

On March 20-22nd 2017, Jerusalem will be the hottest travel destination for travel bloggers from all over the world as they fly in for Tbex, the conference that connects travel bloggers and digital creators alike.

“This is an important opportunity to reach the top opinion leaders in the travel industry and travel media. Jerusalem offers conferences that are so much more than just the facilities for a successful event, but the opportunity to enjoy the city’s unique history, culture, culinary delights and nightlife,” says Ilanit Melchior, Tourism Director at the Jerusalem Development Authority.

© PR

The hot topics to be discussed include everything from video producing, podcasting, photography tips, Snapchat, how to blog and other tools to help globetrotters and wanderlusts turn their passions into profit.

The price for the three-day conference, including all meals, is $95 when using the discount code ISRAEL.