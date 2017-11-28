Jerusalem's Old City walls are getting a photographic facelift

Walking along the outer edge of the Western Wall creates a special ambiance that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. It is an ambiance inspired by thousands of years of history and the people who played important roles in that history.

© Itai Monnickendam

Starting this week and lasting until the end of January, the ancient Western Wall will honor the people that made the enchanting Old City what it is today, not only spiritually, but visually as well. How? By featuring large scale photographs of its most colorful and famous city merchants.

© Itai Monnickendam

The project's purpose is to share with tourists and locals alike the smells of local spices and flavors of the traditional dishes that await them beyond the walls. "Ancient Moment" invites passersby to enter a world through their senses before physically stepping foot inside.

© Itai Monnickendam

Among the merchants on display: Bilal Abu Khalaf, an importer of Syrian fabrics to Hasidic Jews, Christian clergymen, and Muslim imams, and Haya Wiesel, the owner of an art studio that draws its inspiration from the city.