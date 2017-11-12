Jews, Arabs, and Christians assembled in Jerusalem on Thursday to meditate and pray for peace in the Middle East

Peace projects are nothing new to the Middle East, a complex region to say the least. Just last month, Israelis gathered to form a human peace sign on the Ayalon highway, a Jewish-Arab Community Centre continues to flourish in Akko, and last weekend's innovative peace experiment ("The Middle Eastern Peace Intention Experiment") brought the entire world together for a historic global meditation.

© Field Production

The event, held in Jerusalem's Old City, was called 'The Field' based on Lynne McTaggart's revolutionary book that captivated readers around the globe with its exploration of the unseen dimensions where science meets the spirit. With McTaggart's guidance and the help of live broadcasting, tens of thousands of Jews, Arabs, and Christians were simultaneously connected to send an energy of peace, through unanimous prayer and meditation.

© Field Production

One key player in the event was Dr. Salah Al-Rashed, who ran a Middle Eastern summit from his UK studio. He was able to beam out instructors/facilitators to a total of eight screens in eight different countries (including Abu Dhabi, Tunisia, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia) as well as to a Jewish audience in Israel.

While peace in the Middle East is neither black nor white, it's the small efforts like this meditation event that slowly start to make a difference.

"Success is the sum of small efforts - repeated day in and day out" - Robert Collier