Join the revolution with The Revolution Orchestra's newest multidisciplinary project

This year, for the first time in its history, the Israeli Opera will dedicate a new series to the interdisciplinary Israeli art created by Zohar Sharon and Roy Oppenheim–founders and artistic directors of The Revolution Orchestra.

The series will contain four performances that will each correspond to a different artistic mash-up of genres: music with theater, music with dance, music with animation and rock opera.

© Yossi Zwecker

The first show in the series, titled "(E)motion Without Movement a Musical Fantasy," is a multidisciplinary work that combines acting, video art, and orchestration to describe a conductor's search for a home for his newly created 'worlds.' The work is based on the doctoral dissertation of Dr. Roy Oppenheim with compositions by Zohar Sharon. It is directed by Ido Riklin. Actor/singer Ran Danker completes the performance; he took on the challenge narrating the project alongside 30 musicians.

The creators of the show chose to enhance the transition between worlds by combining the video art work of Yoav Cohen, thus separating the viewers from time and space.

© Yossi Zwecker

"(E)motion Without Movement a Musical Fantasy" opens on Sept 14th at 21:00. Shlomo Lahat Opera House, Tel Aviv. For tickets, calll: 03-6927700. For a synopsis of each performance, visit the Israeli Opera's website.adm