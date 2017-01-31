Jonathan Food Club opens its doors

On February 1st , the new restaurant by renowned celebrity chef Yonatan Roshfeld will open its doors. Expect something different and exciting.

The new place will not really act as a regular restaurant. Rather, it will be more of a culinary space with no real routine and a rotating menu that will change every few months. The new adventure that will carry the name Jonathan Food Club will host various cuisines from different and wonderful periods in time, as well as exciting restaurants and chefs.

Jonathan Food Club will be open twice a week – on Wednesdays and Thursdays – and during the week, we are told to expect a variety of culinary surprises. The first surprise will be a delightful visitor from India: Mr. Kumar.

©Ilia melnikov

According to Yonatan Roshfeld, Mr. Kumar, the famous headwaiter at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Mumbai, is a symbol of the creative food culture of India, which is based on the history and knowledge of hundreds of Indian master chefs.

Roshfeld has already embraced the Indian food culture in his Sarona Market spot, Captain Curry, where he serves a wide range of delicious curries perfect for a quick, yet filling bite. Now he is taking this love one step further.



We can’t wait.

©Ilia melnikov