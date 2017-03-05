Juice heads: six of Tel Aviv's need-to-know juice spots

Fresh juices and smoothies have long been a staple in Israel, but they’re now getting a glamorous makeover. In fact, the juice stands you find on so many corners are increasingly being sidelined as the Nike and yoga pants wearing crowd clamor over this new status symbol for healthy living. Here’s a look at where to indulge your taste buds with this growing wellness trend.

Deli Fresh Kitchen Wash your healthy meal -- think bulgur, lentil or quinoa salad and stuffed peppers – with one of Deli Fresh Kitchen’s squeezed on-site juices (orange, apple, carrot, beet or a combination) or one of their handful of fruit shakes. Standouts include their Energy (banana, dates, fresh orange juice, date honey), Anti-Aging (red apple, sweet cranberries, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice) and Super Shake (acai berries, dates, banana, chia seeds, flax seeds, goji berries and cranberry juice). 37 Basel St, Tel Aviv (03-5445050)

Mitzi Juice Stand

© PR

Everyone can use extra fuel when they’re shopping at a bustling food market, which is why Mitzi conveniently has two locations – one at the market in the Tel Aviv Port and the other at Sarona Market. Given their locations it should come as no surprise that their juices and blends are as fresh as can be (brownie points for the Instagram-able bright colors). Their menus reflect what’s available at the market and therefore change with the seasons. Current favorites include pineapple, mango, apple and banana blends and coconut-based options.

Sarona Market and Tel Aviv Port, Tel Aviv (054-7808097)

B-Fresh

B-Fresh is a fast-growing chain specializing in healthy drinks developed with the help of chefs, nutritionist and food technologist (they use specially crafted machines). In addition to what they call their B-Natural options (think pure carrot or orange juice), they have juices and smoothies designed specifically for kids and others designed for specific effects – think B-Bouncy, B-Energy, B-Cool or B-Smart. The menu includes a long list of yoghurt-based drinks, coconut milk, fruit and vegetable juices and combinations of dried fruits, nuts, honey as well as more naughty things like chocolate nibs can be blended in. You can also add tapioca pearls or fruit balls.

Multiple locations

Tamara Juice Bar/Jusa Cold Pressed © PR When we say that juice stands are starting to get sidelined there is one glaring exception – Tamara. Except for Shabbat, when it’s closed, this juice stand is always dotted with patrons looking to get a just-picked-from-the-tree tasting juice or smoothie blend. Ask them to add ice to your blend for a sorbet-like effect. Acai bowl and fruit-based popsicles are also offered (try the coconut!). Given the stand’s popularity they recently expanded with a brick-and-mortar location called Jusa where you’ll find bottled versions of many of their bestselling options. Juice cleanses are also offered for those looking to take their juicing habit to the next level. Tamara Juice Bar, corner Dizengoff and Ben Gurion; Jusa, 151 Ibn Gabirol St, Tel Aviv (03-7305599)

Considered to be one of the best places for vegetarians and vegans – and Tel Aviv is a sea of vegan-friendly restaurants – Anastasia has a page worth of vegetable and fruit-based drink options. Their menu is divided into sections: Green Shakes, Vegetable Shakes, Fruit Shakes and Almond Milk Based Shakes and all can be tailored per your taste.

54 Frishman St, Tel Aviv (03-5290095)