Location scout: four films that were shot in Israel

Who knew so many random films could find their place in our tiny country?

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Once adapted to film, this famed rock opera was a huge box office success (it was the 8th highest grossing film in 1973), and given its main subject, it's no surprise that it was filmed here. Shoot locations included the ruins of Advat, Beit Guvrin and the Dead Sea.

Rambo III (1988)

This 1988 action flick is part of the series that sky-rocketed Sylvester Stallone to global fame. Blood, guts and glory are the name of the game and filming took place in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Eilat, with locations set to replicate the film's plot taking place in Afghanistan. The Guinness World Records deemed the movie the most violent film ever made (at the time).

Bruno (2009)

Bruno was filmed documentary-style in several locations, including Jerusalem's Old City streets. Acting as a gay Austrian fashion reporter, Sasha Baron Cohen, sporting nothing but a sleeveless vest, hot pants and a few traditional Haredi items, caused a huge raucous. In another scene, he interviews former Mossad agent Yossi Alpher and Palestinian politician Ghassan Khatib near the Zion Gate, during which he purposefully confuses hummus with Hamas.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)