Lucky number SEVEN

A new insight into the sophisticated world of ancient poetry.

Picture the beauty of ancient Hebrew texts re-imagined in the theatrical realm, where striking visual imagery, extravagant costumes and unique movements help tell the stories of our ancestry. This is the initiative of the Mystorin Theater Group:to produce a mystical experience with a strong emotional impact. Not only do the actors and actresses of the Mystorin Theater Group reenact the history-rich stories of our pasts, every member embodies the creative process by individually reading the material from which they'll draw and then incorporating their interpretations into the performance.

© David Dector

Their newest artistic journey of 'Jewish learning meets improvisation' brings the traveling theater group to the urban landscape of Tel Aviv's New Central Bus Station. SEVEN poetically intertwines the fantastical worlds of Dante's Divine Comedy, the 'Seven Skies' in the Book of Zohar, the New Testament's Seven Deadly Sins and other sacred texts that link to the number 7 to tell a mesmerizing spiritual narrative.

© David Dector

As the stories unravel, the performers travel through both time and space. The seven floors of the station's giant structure – from busy platforms to hectic shopping avenues to the secret labyrinth below ground-level – become a playground for performers, audience members and passersby to blend into one another through a diverse language of styles and techniques. From aerial acrobatics to a cappella singing to visual theatre and everything in between, SEVEN is a must-see 360-degree immersive celebration of color, texture, sound, movement and emotion.

Catch SEVEN this weekend at the New Central Bus Station.

Jan 25-26, 28, 20:30. NIS 70-150. 108 Levinsky, Tel Aviv (mystorin.com/lp-shows-seven)