LUMAS has opened its first gallery branch in Israel in the newly renovated Levontin complex

After conquering the world and opening galleries in New York, Sydney, Vienna, Paris, London and Dubai, the LUMAS art galleries are finally arriving in Israel. The network offers museum-quality photographic works at extremely affordable prices. They achieve this by producing a limited series of each work, whereby each is numbered and signed by the artist.

© Elad Gonen

The first branch that opened at 18 Mikveh Israel Street in Tel Aviv's Levontin complex has been designed as home spaces that remind us of the various rooms of a house. The scene allows the customer to venture on an artistic tour of what is presumed to be an art lover's home.

"The goal is to share with the world the love for the wonderful field of photography and to allow everyone to purchase a work of art that reflects their personal taste at an accessible price."

The Israeli branch in Tel Aviv is also launching an online store that allows you to view and reserve items.

18 Mikveh Israel St, Tel Aviv (03-6770448). Sun-Thu 10:00-18:00, Fri 09:30-14:00 (personal meetings are recommended)