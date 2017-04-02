Manischewitz has come up with a perfect cure for those matzo munchies

It looks like cardboard, it smells like cardboard, it feels like cardboard, and it usually tastes like cardboard. The famed Passover staple that never quite fills that carb shaped void in your stomachs over the eight-day Jewish holiday (no matter how many boxes of matzo you break open), has come out with a special Kids Edition line.

Get ready for matzo pizza like you've never tasted before. The Manischewitz Matzo Pizza kit comes with 8 triangle sliced pieces of matzo (because humans can't cut matzo that perfectly), individual pizza sauce packets (to teach your kids to ration) and limitless topping possibilities (parts sold separately).

© PR

For desert: relive your camp days with matzo s'mores. It may sound sacrilegious (and it probably is), but drench anything in enough chocolate and marshmallow and it's bound to mask that stale aftertaste that lingers on your matzo-munching tongue until Shavuot.

© PR Has Manischewitz thought of everything? Just about. The company's third Kids Edition kit comes with arts & crafts activities to keep their minds off the horribly bland crackers that have replaced their favorite after school snacks.

© PR

Watch out Mr. Christie, there's a new kid in town.