Missed the flight to New Orleans? We've got you covered for Mardi Gras

There is always a reason to party in Tel Aviv. This week, you can skip the flight to New Orleans and celebrate Mardi Gras right here in the center of Israel. Local spots will be featuring live music and festive menus specifically on Tuesday - Mardi Gras (or 'Fat Tuesday'), and continuing all month long.

French 57

French 57, the popular New Orleans-style cocktail bar will be joining the celebration with a new menu that commences the day of Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb 28th. The menu stars creative menu items by Chef Enav Ezagouri (Bar A Vin), Omri Mcnabb (formerly Popina), Shirel Berger (formerly Miss Kaplan), and other renowned chefs around the city with options like Jerusalem Bagel Shrimp Po’ Boys, Sweet Cornbread and Banana Flambé, and the Pulled Sweet Potato Po’ Boy, a traditional Louisiana sandwich with its own local twist. The innovative cocktails will be tailored for the feast along with live Jazz and the Mardi Gras inspiration will continue all week long kicking off a special menu for this season.

2 Brenner St, Tel Aviv (050-7347452)

© Tomer Yefet

America

On Tuesday, March 28th, jive to New Orleans swing music played by Ron & the Red Beans as you feast on Jambalaya with seafood, sausages, cilantro and lemon, hearty Po’ Boys, and the fluffy French doughnuts known as beignets. America, the new all-encompassing American food complex that opened a little over a month ago is already bringing on the festivities and reinventing their menu with creative updates all the time.

26 Ibn Gvirol St, Tel Aviv (03-6884884)

© Ben Yuster

Asia Monica

Asia Monica will be celebrating Mardi Gras the entire month. This Hod Hasharon spot will be showcasing classics like Gumbo, a hearty stew spiced with creole and bourbon, shrimp, crab, and mussels. Save room for pecan pie with a Bourbon vanilla sauce and their version of the traditional Mardi Gras favorite, King Cake; a round apple and cinnamon stuffed cake decorated in the festive shades of yellow, purple, and green. This special menu will be available from February 14 - March 13, but carnival events will take place on Thursday, February 16th and 23rd, Thursday, March 2nd and 9th and Monday, March 13th.

2 Harakon St, Hod Hasharon (053-9444164)

© Galia Avraham

NOLA American Bakery

Nola, Dizengoff Street’s famous American bakery, will be featuring a Mardi Gras favorites menu on Tuesday, February 28th, starting with the quintessential New Orleans cocktail known as the Hurricane along with a fixed menu composed of vegetarian Jambalaya, a duo of soups to choose from, roast beef Po’ Boys and live music.

197 Dizengoff St, Tel Aviv (03-5230527)