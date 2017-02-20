Music meets munchies at Zappa & Sarona's weekly street show market and music event

If you're a music buff and a foodie, this unique weekly event is tailor-made for you. One of Israel's top music venues and the market that skyrocketed Tel Aviv's food scene to new international heights have paired up for an evening of food, music and art.

Every Tuesday, Zappa and Sarona Market are offering the best of both worlds with free admission, specially priced dishes from the best chefs and food stalls Tel Aviv has to offer, street art exhibits, live music by top names, and a cocktail bar to match.

© PR

Who's on the menu this week?

Efrat Gosh is in a league of her own when it comes to music and fashion sense. With hit songs like "Ah Ah Ah", her folk-pop personality is absolutely contagious within the Israeli music community. Fun and sensual, mysterious and stylish, Efrat Gosh is a special treat not to be missed on this unique free occasion.

© PR

Red Band is an Israeli-American puppet band that began twelve years ago as a humble street act called 'The Puppet Folk Revival'. After being picked up by the Israeli network "HOT" who gave them their own TV show, Ari Pfeffer, Micha Duman and Ami Wizel gained international fame. The trio incorporates music and comedy into their one-of-a-kind traveling puppet show.

© PR

Feb 21. Street show market starts at 18:00. Music starts at 20:30. Sarona Market, , Tel Aviv. Check the Sarona website for more details.