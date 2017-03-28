Must-see music events to catch this April

Unplug those headphones, it's time for the real LIVE deal at these must-see music events.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

The extraordinary DJ brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike return to Tel Aviv to rip the decks and blow your minds. The Belgian sensations rose to critical acclaim five years ago after remixing superstar beats by J-Lo and Lady Gaga. Sink those spirits deep into the dance floor, because you’ll be stuck wanting to relive this dream-team over and over again. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at Live Park, April 11 at 20:30. NIS 300-700. Live Park, Rishon Lezion.(+972*9080/www.zappa-club.co.il) © Getty Images White Lies Angst-riddled goth licks melt into stadium ready pop-rock and fist-pumping choruses; White Lies are here to blow us off the rafters. The English post-punk band from Earling, London arrive in Tel Aviv on the back of their fourth album, Friends. Quite fitting considering their loyal adoring fandom awaiting their unforgettable live show. White Lies at Barby, April 27 at 20:30. NIS 185-200. 52 Kibbutz Galiyot, Tel Aviv (03-5188123/ www.barby.co.il © Shutterstock

Independence Day with DJ Solomun

There is no truer way to commemorate Israel’s independence 69 years later than with DJ Solomun lakeside across 20 thousand square meters. Park Hayarkon will transform into a vibrant mini city for the third consecutive year, revealing an electronic revolution, an independence you can celebrate whilst rubbing shoulders with Israel’s trendiest partygoers. Experience freedom, bliss and music under the stars. Mark off those calendars, this is not to be missed. DJ Solomun at Seat Music Park, May 1 at 22:00. NIS 199. Park Hayarkon, Tel Aviv. (www.solomun.co.il)

A-WA

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The Haim trio turns Yemenite folklore into a global sound-slam, squashing stereotypes one beat at a time. Tair, Liron and Tagel’s spirit is palpable live, praising the traditions of Middle Eastern grooves and fusing them with reggae and electronic soul, there is no Israeli band more exciting right now. A-WA at Barby, April 26 at 20:30. NIS 85. 52 Kibbutz Galiyot, Tel Aviv. (03-5188123/ www.barby.co.il

© Tomer Yosef Doof Festival

If you choose to step on hallowed ground and you’ll be dubbed a “Doofer” for the weekend. Stretching back to 2004, picture three days of camping in the Kinneret to ring in the summer with one of Israel’s most beloved trance music labels at the helm. Two dancefloors, 50 top Israeli and International DJs – sun, dust, nature and friends – could you ask for more? Bring your tent, good vibes, and get ready to Doof. Doof Festival at Live Park, April 14-16 at 12:00-17:00. NIS 340. Golan Beach. (www.doof-festival.com) Ninet Tayeb With over a decade forging her path to the top of Israel’s music scene, Ninet Tayeb commonly known, as Ninet, is one of the most captivating and thrilling female artists in the country. Having worked with The Arctic Monkeys producer, toured the world and released albums, Ninet is nowhere near the finish line – get those dancing feet, clapping hands and eager ears ready. Since the rock star is currently living in Los Angeles, catching her show in Tel Aviv is treat not to be missed. Ninet Tayeb at Barby, April 12 at 20:30. NIS 80. 52 Kibbutz Galiyot, Tel Aviv. (03-5188123/ www.barby.co.il