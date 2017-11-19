At a press conference, Cave said he is not affected by the pressure not to perform in Israel. Regarding his son's death, he said: "My son died in an accident, I do not blame the drugs for his death"

Nick Cave is not affected by the BDS appeals for him to not perform in Israel. At a press conference held this morning,before his back-to-back concerts at the Menora Mivtachim Arena, he said, "I came here 20 years ago and had a great connection with Israel, which I can't describe. Israel is not just another place on the tour. It's easier not to perform here," he said, "you have to go through a series of humiliations orchestrated by Roger Waters to come to Israel." Cave also said that three years ago Brian Eno sent him a letter asking him to sign, but he said, "I do not like lists and I do not want to sign them. It was important for me to express my opinion against people who censor and silence musicians."

When he was asked about the death of his 15-year-old son, who fell, about two years ago from a cliff, allegedly when he was under the influence of LSD, he said: "My son died in an accident, I do not blame the drugs for his death. It was just a terrible thing that happened. I have no moral position against drugs. There is really no answer to this question. My wife and I are conscience parents who loves our children. "

Cave also talked about the MeToo campaign, and the recent stories of sexual harassment in the film and music industry, saying that "all my life, girls have asked to take pictures with me, now I stand frozen. I've had 20 years' experience of girls harassing me during the shows," he adds in to lighten the mood.

