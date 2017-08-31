The beginning of September is going to be the start of a new era in Downtown Haifa. On September 6-8 a series of large street art murals will be painted by the hands of well-known artists from within Israel and around the globe, as part of Haifa’s first international Walls Festival.

Aside from creating colorful public displays ofart, there will also be a long awaited Israeli pop-art exhibition at Sha’ar 3 Gallery–a local urban art collective. It is a gallery created by artists, for artists, in an area that has become known as Haifa’s center for underground art.

© Elna and Gab

During the festival, the gallery’s exhibition will include the graphically inclined and controversial work of veteran Israeli artists, such as David Tartakover and Gary Goldstein, as well as art from a newer generation of artists who have brought us some of the most recognizable street art in Israel to date, such as Tel Aviv-based tattoo artist, Or Kantor, the illusive Addam Yekutieli, a.k.a. “Know Hope," Klone, and of course, Haifa’s famed kings of street art, Broken Fingaz Crew, whose erotically inclined pieces can be found all over the city. But it won’t be limited to the work of these Israeli artists.

© Broken Fingaz

Joining the festivities from abroad are such artists as Maser, Sickboy, KJ263, Fimm, Brothers Of Light, and other big wigs of the international scene.

© Maser

As far as the installation of the murals go it is a big step for the city, and one of great importance.

© Broken Fingaz

“It is an especially meaningful project, because the artwork will remain on the city’s walls for years to come, hopefully inspiring a new generation of Haifa artists, and putting street art at the forefront of the city’s culture,” explains an anonymous local art producer and musician.

© Maser

Held in cooperation with some of the surrounding galleries, restaurants, music clubs, crowds attending the events can expect ample opportunities to experience good food and music, and a chance to rub elbows with the artists themselves. And happily, in the spirit of the festival's positive energy, many of the events even have free entrance.

© PR

Find the full schedule of events HERE.