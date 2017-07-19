"Paleta pleaser" - a glimpse into Tel Aviv's favorite natural frozen Popsicle treat

As the weather heats up, you'll find yourself craving something cool. We have just the treat that will have you putting down that Israeli iced coffee in favor of something even a little more refreshing, a paleta.

Paletas are natural gourmet Popsicles made of fresh fruit and other ingredients. Nomi Zysblat is responsible for bringing this traditional Mexican staple all the way to the Mediterranean Coast. Born in Jerusalem to Canadian parents, Zysblat was working in the music industry in New York when she switched to her other passion: food. After studying at the French Culinary Institute in SOHO, she worked at restaurants in New York City. As a child, she had loved Popsicles, so when she found paletas at a Latino grocery store, she fell in love with the concept and decided to travel to Mexico to learn the art of paletas from local "palters."

The paletas are divided into two groups: Paletas de Agua and Paletas de Crema. Paletas de Agua have a fruit-base and are both vegan and parve, while Paletas de Crema have a base of milk, cream or yogurt. Two of the most usual flavors are lychee and toasted coconut. Those with a more adventurous palate should try the Vietnamese coffee, cooked in cardamon, cinnamon, and cloves with condensed milk. Other favorites are pears in wine, melon ginger, watermelon basil, and strawberry balsamic vinegar. For those looking for a Popsicle with Mexican influence, try the avocado lime, mango chili, rice pudding or Mexican chocolate.

© PR

Zysblat makes an effort to keep the flavors as seasonal and local as possible, meaning if there are no strawberries at the market, don't expect to find them in one of her paletas. Some of the paletas, like halva silan or pink grapefruit with arak and mint, have the perfect Israeli edge.

Find these Popsicles at the Paletas booth in Sarona Market - open 7 days a week and the seasonal (April-October) booth at Jerusalem's Station. Deliveries and pickups can also be made from the Paletas Factory in South Tel Aviv, where Zysblat is constantly brainstorming new possibilities to try. She does everything herself from buying and crushing the fruit to bagging and delivering.

Paletas de Agua are NIS 10 and Paletas de Crema are NIS 12.