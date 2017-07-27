Pianist Orit Wolf presents a unique concert series

It's rare to find a pianist with such a diverse range of genres as pianist and composer Dr. Orit Wolf. From exploring the boundaries of Jazz to the sweet nocturnes of Chopin to Tango and Bossa Nova, Wolf takes her audience on a journey from the very first chord to those final ringing overtones.

Not only is she a musical mastermind and one of the most highly regarded female pianists and composers in Israel, Wolf is also a fine musical educator and loves to share her musical discoveries with the community. Music and Muse: The Porter Concert Lecture Series combines her two great passions in a concert and lecture series in conjunction with the Porter family.

© PR

Five unique styles, five unique guests (both international and local), five unique discussions. Here's a glance into what's in store for the 2017/18 series:

Concert No. 1: Monday, October 30, 2017

From Broadway to Tel Aviv - The Musicals

Orit Wolf hosts two outstanding opera singers in arias and duets from the beloved musicals: My Fair Lady, Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Candide, Kiss me Kate, Les Misérables.

Guest Artists: Soprano Claire Meghnagi and Tenor Assaf Kacholi

Concert No. 2: Monday, December 11, 2017

Making Love with Chopin

An intimate performance of Chopin's masterpieces played by Orit Wolf, alongside original transcriptions and improvisations of the Nocturnes, Mazurkas, and Ballades.

Guest Artist: Pianist and composer Tal Zilber

Concert No. 3: Monday, January 29, 2018

The Magic of the Mandolin – A Journey to Spain, Italy & Hungary

From the Baroque Sonatas of Vivaldi to the wild Czardas of Monti. Vivaldi, Paganini, De Falla, Albeniz, Granados and Bartok.

Guest Artist: Mandolinist and conductor Shmuel Elbaz

Concert No. 4: Sunday, February 25, 2018

The Cello Soul

The greatest encores of the cello repertoire from Baroque to Impressionism

Bach: Arioso, Schumann: 3 Fantasy pieces, Schubert: Ave Maria, Liszt: Dream Love, Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Saint Saens: The Swan.

Guest Artist: Cellist Simca Heled

Concert No. 5: Monday, 14/5/18

Jazz, Samba and Bossa Nova

The Rhythms of Brazil: Carlos Jobim

The Girl from Ipanema, How Insensitive, Quiet Night of Quiet Stars, Gentle Rain, No More Blues, One Note Samba.

Guest Artists: Guitarist & vocalist Fernando Seixas, Jazz vocalist: Daphna Levy, Percussionist Gilad Dobrecky

Weil Auditorium, Kfar Shmaryahu. 5 concert subscription: NIS 600 (Seniors NIS 550), Single ticket: NIS 150 (www.weilcenter.org.il, 09-9569430)