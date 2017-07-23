Presenting: cult classics...Jaffa's best month of outdoor cinema yet!

With the success of the open air screenings that lit up Gan HaPisga during the months of June and July, Jaffa Time will continue into August, in cooperation with the Third Ear.

This month's theme is kicking it old school with a universal crowd favorite (regardless of where you grew up): cult classics. If you haven't seen these movies, shame on you. If you have, you know you can't rewatch them enough.

August 2 - "Trainspotting": One of the most well-known films of the 90's. A gang of junkies, heroin addicts from the suburbs of Edinburgh, take off on adventures ranging from funny to absurd, delusional and surreal to melancholy and dark. Impressive visuals, a chilling narrative, and a masterpiece and milestone in popular culture.

August 9 - "The Big Lebowski": The Cohen brothers classic follows Jeff Bridges as the Dude, a middle-aged man who is still living in a sort of a trip from the 70's. A mistake in identity leads him to a crazy journey in Los Angeles to pay a ransom for the release of a woman he doesn't even know.

August 16 - "Natural Born Killers": Mickey and Mallory embark on a surreal journey of bloody slaughter. Wayne is a television host of the new generation that turns serial killers into discusses American moral values, or rather, their absence.

August 23 - "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels": The British cult film by Guy Richie focuses on four London friends with criminal minds who try to 'make it big' when they get in trouble with the local crime boss. A crime comedy that adds great respect to the renewed British cinema, with Sting and Vinnie Jones.

August 30 - "Forrest Gump": The classic that won six Academy Awards with Tom Hanks in the performance of his life as a simple man with a heart of gold. Miraculously, Forrest succeeds in being present in all the great generational events in American history.

Every Wednesday in August, 20:30. Gan Hapisga, FREE ENTRANCE.