Presenting the new European culinary dream from the Da Da & Da Group: Café Nordoy

The café, led by chef Einav Azguri (Bar à Vin), will open in the next few months at the Boutique Hotel Nordoy on the corner of Gruzenberg and Nahalat Binyamin.

In the past month, chef Azguri has uploaded pictures on his Instagram account of enticing and promising dishes such as omelet soufflé, brioche donuts stuffed with chicken liver mousse, smoked salmon on eggs, Belgian waffles with seafood and French onion soup. He noted in his posts that the dishes were intended for a new project, but did not specify what it was and where it would open. Now it has become known that the project in question is 'Café Nordoy,' which will be opened by the Da Da & Da Group in the upcoming months at the Boutique Hotel Nordoy in Tel Aviv.

"It will be a classic European coffee house (such as in England, France, Italy, Spain), where it will serve very fine food, without the Israeli standard omelets and salads. It is the dream cafe we ​​always wanted to sit in, a place that will provide an escapist, hedonistic experience" says Azguri excitedly.

The comparison to the nearby Hotel Montefiore and to the Norman Hotel is expected. "I understand why people compare it to the Montefiore, but Hotel Montefiore is a restaurant that has a lot of menu options, while Nordoy is a café that will provide a different experience; it may be similar to Norman in terms of the tight look, yet it will not take the Norman's luxury approach, rather something more every day. "In the evening, the place will be run with classic cocktails such as a Dry Martini, Fitzgerald, Bloody Mary, and so on.

In the next few days, the Nordoy will undergo renovations and eventually include 60 seats on the entrance level of the hotel and another 30 outdside, on the magical corner of the streets of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Azguri says there will also be an open vitrina to Nahalat Binyamin, where you would be able to buy coffee, pastries, and sandwiches for takeaway.