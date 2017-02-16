Recipe of the week: herb Stuffed Sea Bass

A quick and delicious main course that can also be served on special occasions.

1 fresh sea bass (1-1.5 kg.)

1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

1 cup coarsely chopped parsley

4 whole sweet dry peppers

2 dry hot peppers

2 whole preserved lemons coarsely chopped

8 cloves of garlic, halved

1 tbsp. coarse salt

1 tsp. ground white pepper

½ tsp. ginger

½ cup olive oil

5 tbsp. lemon juice

Preparation:

Wash the fish inside and out, dry and sprinkle with salt on the skin side.

In a large bowl, mix herbs, peppers, preserved lemons, garlic, spices, olive oil and lemon juice. Make sure mixture is even.

Fill the fish with the mixture and apply some of the marinade on the skin side. Close fish with toothpick and place on a baking paper-covered oven tray.

Heat oven to 180c.

Place dry peppers from the marinade on top of the fish, pour the rest if the marinade on the fish and bake 25 minutes, then grill an additional 5 minutes on each side.

